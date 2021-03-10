Zcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,590.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.72 or 0.03295031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.54 or 0.00364348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.09 or 0.00976954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.68 or 0.00400581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.00341741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00242740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00021941 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

