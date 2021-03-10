Zap Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. Zap has a total market capitalization of $74.30 million and $2.91 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00053464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.57 or 0.00746787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00065561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00039714 BTC.

ZAP is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

