Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) to “Hold”

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LTC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of LTC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.98. 209,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after buying an additional 410,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 149,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 91,705 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

