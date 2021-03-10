Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

HBB opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 307.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,044 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter worth about $886,000. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.