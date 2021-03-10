Zacks Investment Research Lowers Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Sell

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TVTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of TVTX opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Insiders have sold 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584 in the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

