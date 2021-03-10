Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Get Forward Air alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.20.

FWRD opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $90.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the third quarter worth $205,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.