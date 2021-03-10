Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) to Hold

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of VREX opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Varex Imaging by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,686,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

