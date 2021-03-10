Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Get RE/MAX alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMAX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RE/MAX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut RE/MAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of RMAX opened at $39.31 on Friday. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $729.48 million, a PE ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.