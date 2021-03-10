Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) to Sell

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLGNF. Barclays cut Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $81.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

