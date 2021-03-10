Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Improving loan and deposit balances, along with efforts to enhance presence in the lucrative Texas markets through acquisitions, seem encouraging and will likely aid top-line growth in the quarters ahead. Involvement in steady capital-deployment activities seems impressive. Also, manageable debt level makes it less likely to default in case of economic downturn. However, deteriorating credit quality is likely to increase the company’s borrowing costs. Significant exposure to real estate loan portfolios and rising expenses due to expansion of franchise and worsening asset quality might hamper the company’s bottom-line growth.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.70.

CFR stock opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $114.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.38.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,280,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after buying an additional 412,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

