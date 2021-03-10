Zacks: Brokerages Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

Separately, HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $3.01 on Monday, reaching $31.95. 3,296,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,744. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

