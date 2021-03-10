Zacks: Brokerages Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).
Separately, HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $3.01 on Monday, reaching $31.95. 3,296,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,744. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.
