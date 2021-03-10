Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.17). Conifer posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Conifer stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,888. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $33.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.