Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $667.88 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

