Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSA. Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,358,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,234,000 after buying an additional 544,625 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,628,000 after acquiring an additional 78,527 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,437,000 after purchasing an additional 69,170 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

