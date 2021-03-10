Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 226,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,805. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $907.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

