Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.91) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.83).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYCC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,402. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

