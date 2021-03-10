Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report sales of $6.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $15.80 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $53.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $844.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $802.00 million to $891.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

FUN opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 502,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.