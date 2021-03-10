Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. 51,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $877,500. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

