Zacks: Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce sales of $214.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.00 million and the highest is $232.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $727.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $708.00 million to $782.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $858.83 million, with estimates ranging from $818.22 million to $928.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.34.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.67. 692,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $38.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

