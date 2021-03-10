Zacks: Analysts Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.89. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,021. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 154.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

