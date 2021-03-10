Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.98 Million

Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post sales of $40.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.70 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $25.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $122.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.55 million to $125.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $164.37 million, with estimates ranging from $159.63 million to $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%.

OESX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

OESX stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,313. The company has a market cap of $224.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.30 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

