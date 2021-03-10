Zacks: Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.03. Medpace posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

MEDP traded down $7.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.21. 175,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,135. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $177.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $75,251,608 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $43,965,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $27,281,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after buying an additional 133,539 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

