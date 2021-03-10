Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce $436.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $427.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $442.22 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $429.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

