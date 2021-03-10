Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report sales of $156.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $169.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $192.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $704.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $734.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $760.98 million, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $880.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

CDEV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 6,509,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,816,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 6.82. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

