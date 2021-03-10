Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.33 Million

Analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report sales of $32.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.40 million. Capstar Financial reported sales of $22.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $129.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $134.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $127.77 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $138.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 11,150 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Capstar Financial by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capstar Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,661 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. 179,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,757. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $360.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

