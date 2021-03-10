Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

Yext (NYSE:YEXT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YEXT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

YEXT stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Yext’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,337,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,296 shares of company stock worth $14,848,253 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Yext by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

