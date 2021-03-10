Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.15 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cormark restated a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 price target (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 365,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,445.47.

Shares of YGR stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.16. 107,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,996. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

