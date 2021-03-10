Xponance Inc. Purchases 26 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

NYSE FICO opened at $457.17 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $530.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

