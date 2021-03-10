Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,353 shares of company stock worth $11,356,535. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

