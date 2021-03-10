XP (NASDAQ:XP) Shares Down 8%

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) shares fell 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.54. 1,250,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,334,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in XP during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XP Company Profile (NASDAQ:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

