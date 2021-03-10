Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%.

XERS opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XERS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.