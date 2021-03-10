W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Down 6.8%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 8,897,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,940,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $575.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 450.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 18,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

