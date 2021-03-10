Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Hits $429.93 on Major Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $825,900.49 and $8,594.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be bought for about $429.93 or 0.00758835 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.88 or 0.00502809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00067465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00074017 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.80 or 0.00541510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00075255 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

