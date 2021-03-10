Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,795,000 after buying an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 357,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,484,000 after buying an additional 42,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

