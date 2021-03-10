Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WING. CL King began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING stock opened at $119.95 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.