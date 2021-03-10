William Blair Begins Coverage on Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Equities researchers at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Shares of LPRO opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

