Whitbread’s (WTBDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 329,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,948. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.