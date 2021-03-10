Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.93% from the stock’s current price.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

