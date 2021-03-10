Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.46. Approximately 3,399,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,967,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,740,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

