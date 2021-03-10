Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s current price.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

