Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stake Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

WABC stock opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.