West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $42,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after buying an additional 350,911 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after buying an additional 172,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,995,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,215,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 414,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,333. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

