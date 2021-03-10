Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 478,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,897,000 after buying an additional 73,035 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

