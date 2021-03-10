Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,289 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of Zscaler worth $38,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $167.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -188.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,877,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,540 shares of company stock valued at $61,066,401. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.