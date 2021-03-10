Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,749,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $38,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

