Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 42,105 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $41,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,920 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.21.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $79.93.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

