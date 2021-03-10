Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $42.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 146.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,852 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 5.47% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $42,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKK. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,919,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period.

Shares of JKK opened at $292.48 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.27 and a 52-week high of $352.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.17.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

