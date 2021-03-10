Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $39.72 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164,414 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $39,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after buying an additional 388,709 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 629,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,375,000 after buying an additional 166,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after buying an additional 141,726 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 452,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

