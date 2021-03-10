Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.72% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $37,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

PSK opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

