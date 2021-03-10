Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Donaldson (DCI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) recently:

3/4/2021 – Donaldson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Donaldson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Donaldson’s second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2% and 3.8%, respectively. The company seems well positioned to benefit from solid product offerings, focus on innovation, supply-chain optimization and a diversified business structure in the quarters ahead. Strength in replacement parts and process filtration businesses as well as expense management is likely to be beneficial. For fiscal 2021, the company expects sales to increase 5-8% year over year, backed by recovery in end markets. However, the company is wary of the pandemic-led challenges on its businesses. Also, an expected hike in certain expenses that got subdued due to the pandemic might be concerning for the company. Further, forex woes might affect its profitability. In the past three months, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

2/28/2021 – Donaldson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/26/2021 – Donaldson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Donaldson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

DCI traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,991. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 649,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,153,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

